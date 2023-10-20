“The recognition of alopecia areata must follow the required paths which are those of the specific Commissions. What we can do as the Ministry of Health is to find therapeutic solutions: last July a drug, baricitinib, was authorized, which offers a prospect of treatment and hope to those suffering from alopecia areata. It is an important first step for those who suffer from this pathology, including children.” These are the words of Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of State for Health on the occasion of the presentation of the National Alopecia Areata Day which affects around 118 thousand people in Italy. Alopecia Areata Day this year will be held on October 27th. 26 Italian hospitals are participating in the initiative where dermatologists and psychologists will carry out free screening and visits to patients.