Gemma Ubasart (Castellar del Vallès, 1978) has been in charge of Justice, Rights and Memory for half a year, a department that has traditionally had little political weight but manages a complex space: prisons. “Society’s problems are reflected in prison,” says Ubasart from his office in Barcelona’s Zona Franca, where he has just presented the study indicating that 21% of prisoners in Catalan prisons reoffend after five years. , a figure well below the European average (40%) and which, in his opinion, “endorses the Catalan prison model”, focused on reintegration. The former general secretary of Podem, appointed counselor by the republican Pere Aragonès, is committed to deepening this model and making prison “the last resort”, a place where prisoners spend the essential time because extending the sentences, even if it goes against sentiment of the population and against the majority political discourse, is rather a brake on reintegration.

Ask. What does the study tell you about recidivism?

Answer. Among other things, that when the release is made from an open environment, recidivism drops 12 points. Makes sense. In the open environment, contact is again made with the family, with the world of work… An accompanied transition to life in society takes place, which makes it easier to work on the causes that had led that person to commit a crime.

Q. Saying that the less time in prison, the better, isn’t it going against the majority discourse of always asking for harsher sentences?

R. Yes, that’s why we have to do a lot of pedagogy. Scientific evidence tells us that the less prison time, the less recidivism. Or, in other words, the fact that there are long sentences does not facilitate reintegration; on the contrary, after a certain duration, reintegration, which is the main objective, becomes more difficult.

Q. Do you not propose to eliminate prisons?

R. No. We have to combine time in prison with a lot of treatment, activity and accompaniment in the open environment. And explain that jail is very hard. That affects the physical and mental health of the inmates, disconnects them from their environment. The less we have to use the prison, the better. In juvenile justice there is a majority consensus on internment as a last resort and some laws that accompany this idea; Why shouldn’t it be possible in adult justice?

Q. There is a lot of talk about the inmates and their circumstances, but do the victims continue to be, as they denounce, the largely forgotten ones in the criminal process?

R. Yes. We still focus a lot on the sentences, on how many years they are imposed, and not on what happens to the victim, what they need and how we can accompany them and compensate them. The victim has been placed in the center, but there is still a long way to go.

Q. The data indicates that attacks on officials and among inmates have increased.

R. Yes, the increase is evident, the data is public. The serious ones remain stable, but the mild ones have increased quite significantly.

Q. Because?

R. In part, due to the post-pandemic context, which has led to the emergence of more mental health problems. We have the hypothesis that part of the problem is that, during the pandemic, the Catalan model, based on a lot of intervention, a lot of activity and a lot of life in prisons, could not work. And that has been noticed. The profile of the inmates has also changed and addictions have increased. And there is a socioeconomic factor. Society is more stressed and prisons, too.

Q. What are they going to do?

R. We are concerned about the safety of workers and inmates, and coexistence in prisons. A group was created and measures came out; for example, more use of prison intelligence to prevent conflict, or architectural improvements in DERTs [Departamento Especial de Régimen Cerrado, por sus siglas en catalán, donde permanecen los presos en aislamiento].

Q. The DERTs are in the crosshairs of prisoner rights groups, due to the number of suicides and incidents.

R. Although it sounds contradictory, in the DERT there has to be a lot of intervention, because whoever is there is surely the one who needs the most support. It is not enough to close the door and that’s it.

Q. He has inherited a controversy over the circular on mechanical restraints for prisoners. Ester Capella (ERC) approved a circular that made it practically impossible to subject them to these restraints and her successor, Lourdes Ciuró (Junts) said that it had caused an increase in attacks and wrote another. Will you maintain Ciuró’s circular?

R. Our bet is to move towards zero containment, both in prisons and in the health field, because that is the way international bodies send us. But we are going to evaluate how this circular works to have empirical evidence and then make decisions. It would be very showy to repeal it, but we believe that things should not be done that way. We will not enter into a war of circulars. In this country we have a legalistic obsession, when the important thing is what public policies we implement.

Ubasart, during the interview. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Q. Among the pilot plans that Justice is studying or has underway is the use of a personal defense gas. Why does this Government contemplate it?

R. It is a very small and controlled pilot test. In some cases, when there is an attack and while the intervention team arrives, the workers considered that it could be a good idea. Since we are not closed to the evidence, we agree to do a test to analyze pros and cons. It’s not running yet.

Q. Another of her duties as counselor is the section on democratic memory. They have just approved a draft law that incorporates these contents in primary education. Do you understand that they can be accused of indoctrination?

R. No, on the contrary. The law speaks of democratic memories, which are plural. But we do believe it is interesting to develop teaching material so that schools can follow that thread of democratization, of experiences that have allowed them to gradually acquire rights. That is the spirit, to explain how we have arrived at democracy and how we defend it.

Q. The collaboration of the Generalitat is also contemplated to investigate the Francoist repression. Isn’t that a toast to the sun?

R. We do not seek punishment, nor do we want it. But it does capture the legal truth. Just by opening a process there is already a repair process. As in the case of Cipriano Martos. Opening a grave, recovering a body and dignifying the memory of that person is already a reparation for the family.

Q. Is it viable, as they propose, to remove all the Francoist symbols in two years?

R. Yes. Many have already withdrawn and their presence in public spaces in Catalonia is reduced.

Q. Will it be the counselor who sees the withdrawal of the Francoist monument from Tortosa?

R. I hope so. Only formal issues remain and they should be resolved shortly.

Q. In 2023, can it be said that there is state repression against the independence movement?

R. What there are are cases that should be removed from court. That path is already being followed with the suppression of sedition or pardons. But you have to continue.

Q. Do you think that this repression has been used to defend other behaviors? For example, in the case of Laura Borràs.

R. Appealing for de-judicialization can be a tool to use at trial, but…

Q. Would Borràs have to move away? He has already said that he will not do it.

R. It’s not for me to say. I can only say that the important thing is that there is a normal functioning of Parliament.

