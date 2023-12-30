The former athlete, coach and businesswoman in sports advice, Gemma Mengualwinner of four Olympic Games, sees cars simply as a tool to get around, “but I do admit that I like them, I use them as a means to travel, take the children to school, to go to work…”, she explains. to this newspaper.

At 46 years old, he still remembers when he got his driving license at 20: “I passed the theory the first time, but the practical one was a little more difficult, because I was active, I was an athlete and I didn't have much time to go to school.” do internships and every time my theory expired, I showed up without having barely done any internships. Until I could get serious, he cost me several times… up to 6 or 7 », he details.

He also remembers his first car, a second-hand white Ford Fiesta, a model that “I was very fond of because it was my first car and I called it 'Forfi Copito',” he says with a laugh.

Gemma Mengual with her SsangYong Korando



Although currently it has taken a great leap in quality. He drives a SsangYong Korando, a “robust, large, comfortable car for me, very pleasant to drive, it has everything I need… What's more, it is a very comfortable car, very spacious, the children are delighted and I can fit everything.” in the trunk,” she says, while adding “I'm very happy!”

In fact, he affirms that his current car responds to what he expected before purchasing it; and it is a “combination of three things: the aesthetics obviously, you have to like the car, the emissions and the mechanics. In the end it has to be a car that runs well, has a good engine, and is easy to drive.

When asked if she is one of those who prefers to be behind the wheel or as a co-pilot, Mengual explains that “I like it better because as a passenger I get a little more nervous; And as a co-pilot, I am a bit of one of those who spend the day warning of dangers; although without going overboard, I'm just keeping an eye on it.

Likewise, he also believes that a car says a lot about its owner: “If the style of the car is sportier, if it is more elegant… it goes a little with the personality of its owner,” he concludes.