Rocco Fredella, former flame of Gemma Galgani in the Men and Women program, announced his marriage to a mysterious woman.

Men and women is looking forward to the airing of the new season in September. He will most likely be in the studio again this year Gemma Galgani.

There had been some rumors in recent weeks of a Gemma close to a mysterious man so as to insinuate a farewell to the program for a found love.

Source: web

Instead apparently Gemma will still be part of the program always in search of a soul mate. Among those who in the past have had the opportunity to attend the Turin lady there are those who have found love and will soon get married.

We are talking about Rocco Fredella who participated in Men and Women years ago courting Gemma for about 6 months. From that break Rocco left the program. A large part of public opinion on that occasion sided right alongside him criticizing the Gemma.

The experience a Men and women marked Rocco who admitted that he had had emotional difficulties so much that he came to think of locking himself up in a convent. Today, however, he has by his side Dorian and wants to seal this union with marriage.

The new flame is from Parma, passionate about fitness and fashion, she has never participated in any television program. “It’s time to get married” – he said in a live social.

He talked about the couple, then broke out, formed by Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani: “There were some situations that made me think…everyone is free to do what they want but I believe that true love is something else, I never liked playing with feelings, I have seen some situations that they have nothing to do with love… Love at first sight exists but it doesn’t make you think”.