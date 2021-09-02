Gemma Galgani told why shortly before returning to television for the new season of Men and Women she chose to undergo a cosmetic surgery by having her breasts replaced. Here’s what he unveiled.

The pages of the latest issue of Nuovo contain an interview with Gemma Galgani, who is 71 years old amazed all the fans and audiences of Men and women with the decision to undergo surgery to have her breasts replaced. Already last year Gemma Galgani he had given himself a facelift that shook the public and sparked criticism and prying comments.

Regarding cosmetic surgery Gemma Galgani he said:

The retouching was an idea that came to me towards the end of the last season of Men and Women. I was down in the dumps from the many sentimental disappointments and so the idea of ​​a new physical improvement began to tease me. A change that could make me safer even on an emotional level. Read also: Men and Women: Isabella Ricci against Gemma

And with regard to all the judgments received, she was indifferent:

I underwent the surgery without any fear of gossips ready to criticize me for this decision. I carry my ideas forward without looking back.

Gemma Galgani: the criticisms? They don’t interest you in the least!

Of course Gemma Galgani has grit to sell: despite the experiences of Men and womendespite the age, the merciless comments of the haters do not stop. But she responds with extraordinary strength of mind: