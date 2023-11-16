According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Gemma Galgani could leave the program permanently Men and women. It seems that behind this decision there may be Maria De Filippi’s intention to permanently remove the lady from the studio. But what are the reasons behind this alleged choice? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women It is one of programs most popular and discussed television programs in the world of Italian television. Some recent events within the show, particularly those involving Gemma Galgani, have captured media attention. Therefore, according to unconfirmed sources, the participation of Gemma may not be confirmed for the next edition of the program broadcast on Canale Cinque.

L’hypothetical decision to exclude Gemma Galgani seems to have been taken directly from Maria De Filippi, who seems to have reached a point where he no longer tolerates the lady’s presence in the study. If confirmed, this decision would represent a significant turning point for the dating show as Gemma was part of the program as a contestant for 13 years.

It’s not all. In addition to this unexpected news, further rumors are circulating according to which Maria De Filippi has a surprise in store for another figure in the program, Tina Cipollari. In fact, according to rumors, the presenter would like the commentator to take part in the cast of the contestants of the program and got on the throne to look for love.

Such developments would add further suspense and interest to the fate of the program and its protagonists. Another real one plot twist regard Ida Platano who was confirmed as the new tronista. Will there be further sudden changes over the next few days? We just have to find out!