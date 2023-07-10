Gemma Galgani may not be in the new edition of Men and Women. The lady was spotted together with a man.

Men and women is paused for the summer period but in September, as already announced, it will obviously always be back on air on Channel 5. Indeed, apparently the registrations will begin much earlier, as early as August 20th.

A new edition that may not see a historical face of the program as the protagonist. We are talking about Gemma Galgani who may have found love off the schedule.

The portal launched the indiscretion Blasting News who spoke of a report present on various forums relating to the program which would see Gemma in the company of a mysterious man walking through the streets of Turin.

“According to what was reported by some fans on various forums dedicated to the broadcast, Gemma would have been caught in the company of a man” – it is read.

And apparently the attitude with this man was also quite confidential. “With whom he would have spent moments together, walking the streets of Turin. A certain harmony would have been noticed between the two, to the point that fans of the show immediately assumed that there was something tender between Gemma and this mysterious man ”.

In short, a mystery about the generality of this man and if we are actually talking about his new flame. At the moment from the direct interested grave silence. It seems difficult that Gemma is not part of the new edition of Men and women. More information could come right directly from the broadcast but we will have to wait for September to get it.

Meanwhile Gemma would be happy with the separation between Isabella Ricci and the husband. The couple met on the show and then decided to get married. There has never been so much sympathy between Gemma and Isabella and, as revealed by the weekly Nuovo, Gemma apparently welcomed this news with happiness.

“After Isabella’s love failure, who knows well Gem reveals that he feels a subtle satisfaction. Ricci’s separation, with which she quarreled on TV, demonstrates that in love one must move with caution, just like she does ” – it is read.