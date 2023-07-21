Gemma Galgani was seen together with a mysterious man and the beginning of a relationship could also lead her to goodbye.

In just over a month, the new season of will also kick off Men and women with the start of registration. A new edition that risks not having a protagonist Gemma Galgani. The lady has been a regular presence in the program for years now but some rumors want her very close to a mysterious man in recent weeks.

Source: web

Is it a new flame? If this were the case, Gemma could also decide to leave the program. There are also those who say that the lady is tired of attending Men and Women after so many years and she would like to pull the plug.

“According to what was reported by some fans on various forums dedicated to the broadcast, Gem she would have been caught in the company of a man. With whom she would have spent moments together, walking the streets of Turin. A certain harmony would have been noticed between the two, to the point that fans of the show immediately assumed that there was something tender between Gemma and this mysterious man “ – wrote the Blastingnews portal.

To find out the truth, all that remains is to wait for the start of the recordings of the program and understand if Gemma is there or not. She could also appear in the first few episodes to formalize the relationship outside Men and Women and consequently the farewell to the program.

Gemma certainly rejoiced at the news of the end of the story between Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani. There was never good blood between her and Isabella. “After Isabella’s love failure, who knows well Gem reveals that he feels a subtle satisfaction. The separation of Hedgehogswith whom she had a fight on TV, shows that in love you have to move with caution, just like she does” – wrote the weekly Nuovo.

Also the newspaper directed by Riccardo Signoretti wrote that Gemma can’t wait to shoot Isabella in the face as her revenge for the end of this story.