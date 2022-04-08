Men and Women is ready to put aside Gemma Galgani: here is the name of who is on the list to ‘steal’ his place

Gemma Galgani leaves men and women, this would be the indiscretion that has been around the web in the last few hours. The famous Turin lady has been looking for her love for many years now in the famous program conducted by Maria De Filippi.

A love that does not seem to come and that more than once has led her to feel used and deluded by the knights who have undertaken an acquaintance with her. In the last few hours, however, the weekly New Tv has launched some rumors regarding a possible replacement of Gemma Galgani with a great and dear friend of hers.

Once again the lady of the female parterre of Men and women he is faced with a possible abandonment that does not concern his choice. Apparently the weekly explains how the editorial staff and the program already have in mind who should take the place of the lady.

New TV would thus speak with a person who works behind the scenes of the signed talk show Marai De Filippi. The latter without too many words has revealed who will in effect be the heir of the Turin lady.

Gemma Galgani leaves Men and Women: here is who will take her place

The words reported by the weekly New Tv leave all viewers and fans of the checkers surprised but above all very intrigued by who will take his place. Unexpectedly, the lady who will take the reins of Gemma is a dear friend of hers to whom she loves a great deal.

The statements reported in the newspaper explain: “Gemma has to be careful. I think she didn’t understand that her worst rival is her friend. It is evident to all: Ida Platano stages the same theaters as Gemma, between tears and sighs, because it aims for its place. After all, Galgani is 72 years old, she will not stay on TV forever “.

It would therefore be Ida Platano the woman who could in effect take the place of the well-known lady of Men and Women. At first the names that emerged on social media saw Isabella Ricci as protagonist but also Nadia Marsala but none seems to have managed to take the place of the lady.

Gemma’s best friend has on multiple occasions been compared by Tina Cipollari Gemma’s double because of her character and her acquaintances with men.