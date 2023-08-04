Although there are still a few months left before the debut of the new edition of Men and women, some indiscretions about the format conducted by Maria De Filippi are already emerging. In detail, it is rumored that for Gemma Galgani this year could be the last in which he participates in throne over. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Gemma Galgani is one of protagonists most loved and talked about of the throne over of Men and women. The Turin lady will be back to keep all her viewers company in the new edition of the program hosted by Maria DeFilippi. However, there would be a drastic change.

Therefore, according to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Maria De Filippi would have established a ultimatum for the Turin lady. Although her presence has been confirmed in the new season of the dating show, 2024 could be thelast year in which it will appear in the study of Men and women.

Maria De Filippi would have made the decision to keep her with her but for one condition. The woman originally from Turin will have to do everything to be able to remain on the throne over di Men and women. To spread the news it was Lorenzo Pugnaloni on the occasion of an interview given to the weekly “Mio”. These are the words that you read in the newspaper:

However, this will be the last attempt, at least according to the blogger Lorenzo Pugnaloni, who revealed to us that it could be his last year on the throne over. Will she be able to play his cards better? We will only find out by living.

We are currently unaware of thereliability of this news as neither Maria De Filippi nor the person concerned have released any statements on the matter. Gemma Galgani participates in Men and women from well 13 yearsexactly since 2010. This year will be the right time to find theLove? We just have to find out!