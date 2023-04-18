During the day of Sunday 16 April 2023, another new episode of Men and women. During the recording, ample space was devoted to Gemma Galgani who went on a rampage against Paola Ruocco. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. Recently, one of protagonists most popular of the format conducted by Maria De Filippi ended up in the center of the gossip. It goes without saying that we are talking about Gemma Galgani and this time making her the protagonist of a gossip it was a furious quarrel broke out with Paola Ruocco.

In detail, it all started from the moment Paula Ruocco he defined the Turin lady as “hungry for affection”. Without a doubt, Galgani’s reaction was inevitable. Indeed his answer she was not long in coming and faced the lady face to face stating that she would never allow herself to say certain things about her again.

Meanwhile, others have emerged advances about the new episode of the dating show. In detail, Paola Ruocco and the knight Elio went out together for dinner and both have acquired the awareness of being incompatible. Instead, there will be a beauty for the Turin lady novelty arriving.

The latter will be courted by a new knight who is his age. Though she felt that she wasn’t her type, she decided to give him a chance. Also, regarding the others competitors of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, we know that Alexei he dated Rebecca, a former acquaintance of Armando Incarnato.