Gemma Cuevas is the daughter of singer Pedro Fernández and weeks ago she officially presented her song ‘Cuando la luna se va’, which represents for her her official launch as a singer in the music industry in Mexico.

The video for ‘When the moon goes away’ ranks as one of the favorites on YouTube and the most viewed, because everyone wants to see and hear how Gemma Cuevas, the daughter of the famous singer, sings Pedro Fernandezwho is 28 years old.

In her social networks, this young lady captivates with its indisputable beauty, her charisma and talent, which she inherited from her famous father, also wins fans and on Instagram she shares images showing how beautiful she is.

Gemma Cuevas. Instagram photo

Gemma has attended several radio and television programs in CDMX to promote her song ‘When the moon goes away’which her sister Karina wrote for her and she is happy and pleased to put her voice to such beautiful lyrics, she says.

In statements to ‘Ventaneando’, Gemma explained that her parents, Rebecca and Pedro Fernández, have always supported her in her desire to become a singer and today she finally sees it come true.

“My dad was with me because he produced, he was the producer of the song and for me it was wonderful to have him present. It has nothing regional, it’s a ballad, super melancholic, but I love regional.”

In addition, Gemma says that she does not rule out getting fully involved in the Mexican regional in the not too distant future, as “it runs in her blood”: “I’m not in a fight, I love the regional.”

The young woman has also expressed that since she can remember, she remembers when she was six years old that she thought: “one day I’m going to be like my dad, this (music) is what I’m going to dedicate myself to.”

The name of Gemma Cuevas already sounds in the world of music in Mexico and with work, effort and dedication, she will surely go a long way, because she has everything to succeed: talent, beauty and desire to do things.

Daughter of a great song

Pedro Fernández, Gemma’s father, has a 44-year career in music because his career began when he was a 6-year-old boy supported by the late Vicente Fernández.

On the Internet many wonder How old is Pedro Fernandez?and it is that few perhaps know that his real name is José Martín Cuevas Cobos and that he was born in Guadalajara Jalisco, on September 28, 1970, therefore it has 52 years old.

