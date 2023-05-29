Gemma Cuevas, daughter of singer Pedro Fernández, debuted in music with the song ‘When the moon goes away’, from the inspiration of her own sister and on all platforms it can already be heard, in addition she has begun to promote it in various show programs.

In an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Gemma Cuevas says that she has the support of her famous father Pedro Fernández, who since childhood has motivated her to fulfill her dreams and one of them has been to sing. Today she sees it done.

“My dad was with me because he produced, he was the producer of the song and for me it was wonderful to have him present,” Cuevas says to the Pati Chapoy program, where he also mentions that the song and video were directed by Mike Rodriguez.

Gemma Cuevas. instagram image

“Many people were surprised to hear that the issue was not regional, it has nothing regional about it; It is a ballad, super melancholic, to cry, “shares the beautiful young woman who inherited her talent for music from her father.

‘When the moon goes away’ is a romantic song that Karina composed years ago, gemma’s sisterand decided to choose and record it to make himself known professionally as a singer, he commented on ‘Everything for women’, with Maxine Woodside.

Gemma Cuevas, daughter of Pedro Fernández, debuts as a singer with ‘When the moon goes away’ (VIDEO)

Gemma Cuevas had in mind to make herself known as a professional singer for several years, but for various reasons she was delaying her project and now she considered the right moment to do it and with her first song ‘Cuando la luna se va’ she hopes to reach the public’s taste .

Gemma with her father, the singer Pedro Fernández. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp