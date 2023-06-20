The mystery behind one of the most anticipated astronomical phenomena, that is, of the Geminids Meteor Showerhas been clarified by a group of scientists in the field, something that, until now, had not been possible.

As we mentioned before, the Geminids meteor shower is one of the showers of meteors most anticipated by lovers of space phenomena, characterized by being common in the last days of the year.

However, and contrary to other meteor showers, for many years the Geminid meteor shower was a mystery, its causes being unknown, taking into account that They do not derive from comets of ice and dust orbiting the Sun, but from an asteroid.

It is in this way that, every year, when the planet Earth passes through the field of space debris scattered throughout the orbit of the asteroid (3200) Phaethonbits and pieces crash into the atmosphere.

Now, over the course of many years, the biggest question regarding the Geminid Meteor Shower was “Why is it an asteroid and not a comet that causes it?” And today we can say that we know the answer.

It is thanks to the Parker probe of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that a team of specialists could have evidence of the unusual origin of the Geminid stars.

According to the theories used by researchers, most likely it was a violent and catastrophic event, such as a high-speed collision or a gas explosion, that gave rise to the Geminids stars.

The asteroid from which they are derived is spewing debris due to a collision between (3200) Phaethon and another object that hit it at a high velocity, causing the body to spew more debris than usual. At the same time, some of this debris, they explained, entered an elliptical orbit around the Sun, which the Earth crosses every year.

In order to reach the previous conclusion about the origin of the Geminid meteor shower, scientists modeled the formation of the dust stream left behind by 3200 Phaethon, based on data from the Parker probe.

To do this, they considered different types of scenarios, from the least violent to the most violent. All three models showed that the dust stream likely formed from the more violent scenario (caused by a collision), as this would more closely match Parker’s data.

“There is what is called the ‘basic’ model of formation of a meteoroid stream and the ‘violent’ model of creation. It is called ‘basic’ because it is the easiest to model, but in reality these processes are violent, just different degrees of violence”, explained Wolf Cukier, from Princeton University and lead author of the article published in “The Planetary Science Journal”.

This implies that the Geminids Meteor Shower may be the result of a massive collision of your asteroid with another celestial body or a gas explosion.