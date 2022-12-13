The next meteor shower on the astronomical calendar is the Geminids. This is one of the most active meteor showers of the year and it always happens around December 14. According to the Department of Astronomy of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the Geminids have an activity rate above 120 meteors per hour and a speed of 35 kilometers per second for several days, which makes them one of the showers of most active stars next to the Quadrantids of January and the popular Perseids of August.

The Geminids will be visible from all over the northern hemisphere between approximately December 4 and 17. According to the IGN, the moment of maximum activity will take place on the night of December 13 to 14, when up to 150 shooting stars per hour can be observed. For observers at our latitudes, 40º north, the Geminid radiant is above the horizon from one hour after sunset to sunrise.

After the Geminids, the year will close “the Berenicida comma on December 19 and the Ursids on December 22,” according to the IGN. These meteor showers will have a much lower activity than the Geminids, between 3 and 10 meteors per hour.

Although it is one of the meteor showers with the highest activity rate, this 2022 its vision will be complicated, since the moment of maximum activity will occur one day before the moon reaches its waning phase. According to the IGN, the maximum activity of these shooting stars is expected to take place between December 14 and 15. The meteors can be observed from one hour after sunset until moonrise.

Origin of the Geminids



Its origin was a mystery for centuries, as the meteor shower was not known to be associated with any known periodic comet. It was in the year 1983 when the IRAS infrared space telescope (launched by NASA) identified an asteroid, called Phaethon, and by studying its orbit, it was concluded that it was this asteroid that caused the meteor shower. It is a special case because all known meteor showers are caused by comets.

The radiant of the Geminids. /



IGN



As every year at this time, the Earth crosses a ring populated with those fragments detached from Phaethon. When one of these fragments comes into contact with the Earth’s atmosphere, it is calcined by friction with the air, thus creating the luminous glow known as a shooting star or meteor. The Geminids have their radiant or center of origin, from which all shooting stars arise, in the constellation of Gemini.

Tips for watching the Geminids



The first thing a person who wants to observe shooting stars should do is get away from the bustle and lights of the city. It is recommended to observe from a place where there are not many obstacles to the view, such as buildings, trees or mountains. Direct your gaze towards the darkest areas, in the opposite direction to the position of the moon. It is best to lie down and wait for your eyes to get used to the dark to see this wonderful phenomenon.