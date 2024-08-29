Google is accelerating the development of Geminiits new multimodal AI model, paving the way for a future where personalized chatbots interact with images of people in a more natural and profound way.

Gemini, designed to understand and generate both text and images, promises to revolutionize the way we interact with technology. One particularly interesting aspect is its ability to create personalized chatbots that can learn each user’s preferences and communication style.

AI images of people are back

With Gemini it will again be possible to create images of people using artificial intelligence with the Imagen 3 model. This time, however, there will be security filters which will avoid, for example, the creation of images of public figures, or the involvement of minors or sexual content. The function will be available only in English, in early access and for subscribed users. A challenge, therefore, to Elon Musk’s Grok 2 which, unlike the competition, does not have limitations.

Gems Chatbots Are Coming

In Gemini Personalized Chatbots Are Coming. Advanced, Business and Enterprise users will have the ability to create these bots called Gems. In practice, you will be able to dictate their behavior by providing textual indications. It is certainly a new function for Google, but not entirely original, in fact it was already introduced by OpenAI which launched its GPT Builder. Gems can also help you, for example, by giving you inspiration, dealing with complex topics or improving your writing.