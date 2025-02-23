Google Continue expanding the capacities of Gemini And recently implemented Gemini 2.0 Flash In the application of your AI to expand multimodal capabilities, offer higher performance, provide faster answers and help daily tasks. This model is capable of DUpper the speed of Gemini 1.5 Proin addition to reducing latency and offering better performance.

Now, with the aim of offering better experience and performance to its users, a new function arrives that consists in the integration of subtitles to be able to use gemini anywhere. We explain it to you.

Gemini Live will have subtitles for greater versatility

Gemini allows you to summarize content, make real -time consultations, answer questions, create images, reason fluently, find information in Drive or write emails in Gmail, among other of their abilities and carry out useful daily tasks. Gemini offers oral and written answers, but In Gemini Live the latter does not happen.

Therefore, what they are working on from the Mountain View company is to add a Subtitles button located in the upper right of the app. To activate it you will only have to press in it and you can also customize both size and style of them for the user to choose the best adjustment.





This novelty has been seen by Android Authority in the beta version 16.6.23 of the app And when it is available for everyone, it will offer greater versatility, since sometimes we cannot hear what Gemini tells us due to being in areas with a lot of noise or not disturbing in silent areas and even if we have any type of auditory difficulty.

Gemini Live will have subtitles for greater versatility Android Authority

