Google has officially inaugurated the era of Gemini, its latest artificial intelligence engine, now integrated into the Google Search apps on Android and iOS. Introduced alongside Assistant and Bard during the launch of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro last October, Gemini marks a significant step forward in Google's strategy to make the digital assistant more accessible and integrated. Until now, the user interface of bard.google.com — recently transformed into gemini.google.com — has proven to be optimized for mobile browsers, but without achieving a true native experience. Google fills this gap with Gemini, which on Android can be launched with a simple tap from the icon on the home screen, a long press on the power button, a diagonal swipe from the corners of the screen, or the voice command “Hey Google.” Although it operates behind the scenes via the Google app, like the Assistant, the app available on the Play Store now serves as a shortcut/icon for the home screen.

Gemini's most striking new feature is the contextual “overlay” panel that appears allowing users to type (keyboard), speak (microphone), or add a photo, introducing a new camera UI with the ability to attach images and specify a command. This opens up new usage scenarios, such as being able to photograph a flat tire asking for repair instructions, or asking questions about an article you are reading. Gemini is not limited to generating text and images, but extends its usefulness with Extensions, drawing information from other Google services such as Maps, Flights and YouTube. The answers you provide maintain the familiarity of the online experience, with the ability to express approval or disapproval, perform related Google searches, share and copy results, as well as respond and ask for insights.

On the mobile front, Gemini's home screen replicates the web one, offering suggested prompts and access to previous “Chats”. Tapping the profile avatar takes you to Gemini Activity, Extensions, and other settings. Using Gemini is optional and requires manual activation. With this new experience, users will have access to classic Google Assistant features, such as controlling smart homes, setting timers, and making calls, with Google promising to “work to support more features in the future.” For users of Pixel Buds and other earbuds, Google Assistant will remain available. Gemini requires a minimum of 4GB of RAM and is compatible with Android 12 and above devices. On iOS, Gemini integrates into the existing Google app, with a Search/Gemini switcher at the top of the Discover feed. The rollout of Gemini for Android and iOS phones has begun in the US in English and “will be fully available in the coming weeks.” The rollout will expand to other locations in English starting next week, followed by Japanese and Korean, with “additional countries and languages ​​coming soon,” including European countries.