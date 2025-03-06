The Technological Fair Mobile World Congress 2025 He started this Monday, March 3 at the Fira Gran Vía de L’Hospitalet in Llobregat (Barcelona, ​​Spain). Thousands of manufacturers have come to this appointment to present their latest news in regards to state -generation, cars and even Artificial Intelligence Functionsas has done Google.

Specifically, the Mountain View company has announced in the framework of the MWC two new functions for its Gemini assistant, with Video capabilities and screen sharing.

Thanks to the first function mentioned, Gemini Live users can use the Android mobile camera to show the assistant a live video and Ask what appears in the image. While the second functionality, facilitates search In relation to an element that is on the screen.

Both novelties take advantage They will reach the Android devices next month for Gemini Advanced subscribers of the Google One Ai Plan Plan.

How to get Google One ai Premium



Google One AI Premium offers 2 TB of storage; It helps users to write, learn, plan with Gemini; It offers access to the most powerful artificial intelligence models; It offers artificial intelligence integrated in Google apps – as Gmail or documents – and costs 21.99 euros per month.

