Google has apologized for some results produced by Gemini, its generative artificial intelligence formerly known as Bard, which drew black and Chinese Nazi soldiers and Indians as US senators from the 1800s.

The reason for these gross errors is to be found in Google's desire to avoid the creation of images with racial stereotypes, a defect that weighs on other generative AI. The problem is that in the cases that have emerged, excessive inclusiveness has produced even worse results.

Basically, Gemini would have refused to generate groups composed of all whites, creating historically inaccurate, if not downright ridiculous, images.

Some have pointed out that prompts like: “Generate an image of a White Man” are rejected, while there are no problems if a white man is replaced by “black man” or “asian woman”.