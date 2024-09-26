The Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation has a new Board of Directors. Presiding over it – as had transpired – is Daniele Franco, 71 years old, an Italian economist, banker and official who was also Minister of Economy and Finance in the Draghi government (2021-2022). He has several leading positions behind him: from 2013 to 2019 he was general accountant of the State and from January 2020 to 13 February 2021 general director of the Bank of Italy, before taking on the role of minister. The new Board of Directors was made official this evening, with a note.

Franco was appointed to the top of the board of directors by the rector of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Elena Beccalli, in agreement with the president of the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute of Higher Studies, the archbishop of Milan Mario Delpini. He takes over from Carlo Fratta Pasini, who has reached the end of his mandate. The Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic Foundation is a private non-profit foundation established in 2015 by the Catholic University and the Toniolo Institute, and is governed by a board of directors made up of 11 members who, in terms of the Statute, will be in office until the approval of the budget of financial year 2027. The president and the members of the Foundation’s Board of Directors, appointed by the competent bodies, were presented today, Thursday 26 September, by the Rector of the University and the vice-president of the Toniolo Institute Giuseppe Fioroni on the occasion of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the ‘Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, meeting in Milan.

The Board of Directors of the Foundation, we read in the note, is therefore composed as follows: in addition to the president Daniele Franco, the designated members are Massimo Antonelli, Elena Beccalli, Guido Carpani, Giuseppe Fioroni, Giuseppe Fontana, Antonio Gasbarrini; Monsignor Claudio Giuliodori, Salvatore Nastasi; Maria Rosa Russo; Giampaolo Tortora. The new Council will have the task of guiding the healthcare and research activities of the Gemelli Polyclinic in close coordination and synergy with the university activities, headed by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. All this, as explained in the note, remaining faithful to the “Christian vision of the sick person and the vocation to excellence that characterized the birth and work of the Gemelli Polyclinic”, which on 10 July celebrated its 60th anniversary since the start of its operations. its activity.

“I thank and wish good work” to the new president Franco “who accepted the role with generosity and enthusiasm. I am sure that he will be able to lead the Foundation’s Board of Directors with absolute competence, ensuring full guarantee and protection for the institution”, comments the rector Elena Beccalli who he also thanked the outgoing Board of Directors and president “for the balance and professionalism with which they interpreted their mandate over the four-year period”. The Gemelli Polyclinic, he adds, represents “a point of reference for national healthcare which intends to reconcile economic sustainability and quality in the mission of universalistic care guaranteed to all, especially the less well-off. An excellence of national healthcare, recognized in international rankings as the first Italian hospital and among the most important in the world. Results achieved by virtue of a precious and inseparable link between clinical, research and educational activities, made possible by the interaction with the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery”. Beccalli also reminds us that the new governance will be able to count “on the daily dedication of all members of the Gemelli community, always supported by the university”.

“The Toniolo Institute – underlines Archbishop Delpini – has the responsibility of ensuring the orientation, purposes and values ​​which inspire the university and the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation”. With particular regard to the Polyclinic, Delpini also expressed gratitude for “the intense work carried out by the outgoing Board of Directors” reiterating how “the Catholic physiognomy of the Gemelli Polyclinic is achieved in maintaining a strong link between unconditional service to the person and scientific research of excellence. Tangible expression of a vocation to care that is implemented, day after day, with that dedication that characterizes those who are at the service of the institutions with a view to contributing to the common good and, at the same time, in safeguarding the principle of solidarity, in which managers and healthcare personnel are called to inspire their work for the edification of themselves and of society as a whole”.

The Catholic University and the Toniolo Institute, we finally read in the note, with these appointments “are confident that they will always be able to count on the closeness and support of all the institutions – national, regional, ecclesial – in a spirit of fruitful collaboration. This synergy will create the best conditions for Gemelli to remain an authoritative reference for the national health service”.