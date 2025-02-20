Only a few days ago, all the media echoed the professional turn of Terelu Campos that, in a few months, will go up to the tables of a stage to star in a play directed by César looks and produced by Lara Dibildos.

This Thursday, Terelu Campos has offered a press conference in which he has answered the questions of the different media. Thus, a team of Public mirror It has moved to the place where the collaborator has congregated the press to talk about her role protagonist in the play Santa Lola.

In this way, Terelu Campos stressed that he has not received any negative comments from other actors, who could have accused her of intrusion in the acting world: “The negative, frankly, I have not seen it. I know there is, but I’ve been lucky enough to see it. “

In addition, the greatest of the fields has wished that his daughter, Alejandra Rubio, who has studied actress, can go to some essay of the work. When trying to ask him about his personal situation and the relationship with his daughter, Terelu has been blunt: “I will not talk about anything other than the work And you have to understand me. “

Before the end of the morning’s question shift, Terelu Campos has indicated that he has a Good relationship with Susanna Grisoto whom he thanked his mother’s wake, María Teresa Campos. However, in the case of Gema López, he stressed that “since it ended Save me“, they have not” coincided “:”She has not called me at all and I neither do her“In addition, the morning has given Terelu a T -shirt with the message ‘Public mirror loves you’.





However, Terelu has ended thanking “Fulano”referring to the director of the morning of Antena 3, his support: “Let’s see if you behave a little better with me.” Something that hasn’t sat at Gema López at all: “I don’t want to be bad, but notice that all life has been the same“

“The director of this program has very bad milk and is the one that causes many of the trifulcas we have; and you, towards him ‘Fulano, a little kiss’, they are called that affectionately. It has always happened to him. It has always been a ball with the directors, and those here, like her, pum!, Zasca! If she meets ‘Fulano’ he gives her two kisses; But if he meets with me, he throws the talk, “Gema López said.