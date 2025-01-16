01/16/2025



Updated at 3:01 p.m.





The delicate state of health of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja It seems like a matter of national importance. And there is no program on the television schedule that does not offer the last hour of Alma who remains admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria. Thus, ‘Let’s see’ (Telecinco), ‘Mañaneros’ (La 1) or ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) are some of the many spaces that promptly report on the little girl’s situation every day. Precisely, some former colleagues of the former ‘Sálvame’ collaborator work on the latter, so the involvement, beyond the fact that it is a topic that overwhelms anyone, with the dramatic Anabel Pantoja situation is maximum. One of these former colleagues is Gema López who has spoken with a sentencing phrase about the girl’s state of health that leads to maintaining that optimism that was talked about this Wednesday in the closest circle.

“Alma the daughter continues to be admitted to the Maternal and Child hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria,” it began by introducing Gema Lopez before the cameras of ‘Espejo Público’ in the preview that the co-presenter made of the ‘Más Espejo’ section. “The little girl has been in the ICU for 6 days now, which suggests that she is winning this battle at the same time,” stated the Antena 3 morning journalist, who immediately left a condemning sentence about the last minute of the little one.

“Every day is a small triumph,” said Gema López, who with her statement hinted that optimism remains regarding the state of health of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja.









Information completed by an Antena 3 reporter sent to Gran Canaria who reported that the «forecast» of the daughter of Anabel Pantoja He was “reserved.”

And, this Wednesday from ‘Let’s see’ (Telecinco) there was already talk of optimism in the clan Pantojasince, according to the displaced reporters from Joaquín Prat’s morning news report, there had been no “worsening”, which was “good news» for the family.