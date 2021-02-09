The writer Milena Busquets, in an image from 2019. Esteban Cobo / EL PAÍS

Gema has always been the name of a dead woman for me. Well, not always, for about thirty years, which is almost the same. He died at fifteen. Two years later my father died. However, no curse fell on his name. I am able to hear my children question their parents without thinking about mine, without feeling any sorrow or surprise, and when someone pronounces their name, “Esteban”, I only think: “Look, like dad”. On the other hand, when I am introduced to a woman named Gema and when I look up, I do not recognize the beautiful dark hair, the pale complexion and the inquisitive and mocking eyes of …