Less than five months after an anti-Semitic demonstration in front of the Gelsenkirchen synagogue, a man was convicted of sedition and other offenses.

Gelsenkirchen – The district court of Gelsenkirchen saw it as proven that the 30-year-old had shouted hateful slogans against Jews on May 12, among other things, and sentenced him to a total imprisonment of three years and nine months on Wednesday. The anti-Semitic demonstration had caused horror nationwide. According to the court spokesman, the total sentence not suspended on probation for the man who was born in Gelsenkirchen and who has already been convicted on several occasions consists of the conviction for sedition and assault, driving without a license and fraud. The WDR also reported.

The judge found clear words when pronouncing the verdict and spoke of a “despicable act,” said the director of the district court of the German press agency. Especially against the background of German history, the demonstration of around 180 people at the synagogue with the shouted hate slogans in the Jewish community spread “fear and terror”. The chairwoman of the Jewish community in Gelsenkirchen, Judith Neuwald-Tasbach, said the verdict was an important sign, especially since many of those affected had suffered from anxiety disorders since the incident. (dpa)