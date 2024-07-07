Home page World

From: Nina Dressler

Taylor Swift is coming to Germany with her Eras Tour. A place is getting a new name in honor of the musician. Not everyone is happy with that.

Gelsenkirchen – From July 17th to 19th, US superstar Taylor Swift will be performing at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Swift’s concerts in Gelsenkirchen are the start of the German part of the “Eras Tour”. Up to 70,000 fans are expected at Schalke each evening. In total, Gelsenkirchen is expecting around 240,000 spectators. That’s almost as many visitors as Gelsenkirchen has residents (261,000). Gelsenkirchen received a new town sign in honor of the musician.

Student helps Gelsenkirchen to achieve a positive image

Swiftie Aleshanee Westhoff from Emmerich had the idea. The student started a petition in mid-June and suggested the name Swiftkirchen. She was inspired by campaigns in other cities around the world. She has also received support for the campaign from around the world. The petition already has 272 signatories. A registered letter was also sent to the mayor of Gelsenkirchen, Karin Welge. She responded with a thank you letter and wrote: “It’s a great idea to temporarily rename Gelsenkirchen ‘Swiftkirchen’.” On Tuesday, July 2, Aleshanee Westhoff was able to unveil the new town sign.

There you will find the Stiftkirchen place names: On Tuesday, July 2nd, the first sign for the entrance to “Swiftkirchen” was symbolically put up by Alshanee Westhoff on Ebertstrasse. A sign is also already hanging on Heinrich-König-Platz. Markus Schwardtmann, the head of public relations for Gelsenkirchen, announced the locations: “Today is the starting signal. We will be putting up many more signs in highly frequented places in Gelsenkirchen in the coming days.” This campaign has already sparked a positive response from the press worldwide.

This is what Gelsenkirchen is planning for the Taylor Swift concert: From July 17th to 19th, “Taylor Town” fans can look forward to a varied program at Heinrich-König-Platz. What exactly awaits fans in Taylor Townis still being kept secret by the city of Gelsenkirchen. A few details are already known, however: there will be a swap meet, karaoke, and tattoos themed around the US superstar. Food and drink stands will provide refreshments. The street scene will also be reminiscent of Taylor Swift.

Bogestra’s “Taylor Swift tram” will chug through Gelsenkirchen and will surely be a popular selfie motif. The red frames set up throughout the city will also have a Taylor Swift design. Taylor Swift will then be honored on the Gelsenkirchen Walk of Fame.

Mixed reactions to town signs in Gelsenkirchen

The name seems to be particularly well received by fans: One X user was particularly taken with the name: “the translation of the name is Swift Church or Church of Swift” (via X.com). The renaming gave fans the idea of ​​alternative names for the other tour stops: for Amsterdam, for example, “And where is Swifterdam?”(via: X.com). There have already been concrete suggestions for the tour stops in Germany:11 “I am still in favour of calling Munich Swiftchen” (via: X.com) or “Swiftburg for Hamburg”(via: X.com). Inspired by the actions in Gelsenkirchen, a similar petition was started for Hamburg (via: change.org).

Swiftkirchen town sign in Gelsenkirchen, covered with stickers from the football fan scene. © Taxiteller Fonzy/ X

This is what critics think of the campaign: Meanwhile, football fans promptly covered the sign with stickers. On Facebook, users criticize the marketing campaign for coming at the wrong time given the urgent problems facing the city of Gelsenkirchen. In the latest regional ranking by the German Economic Institute (IW), Gelsenkirchen is the second weakest region in Germany. In 2023, the former mining town had the highest unemployment rate (14.6 percent).

Gelsenkirchen’s city marketing department has now responded to complaints from some users on Facebook.

Wow, folks, that’s annoying! While we understand that we obviously have a lot of problems here in GE that we should solve, we definitely expect local patriotism and common sense from you. We made it into People Magazine with 13.5 million followers on Instagram alone. Gelsenkirchen hasn’t had such positive media attention for a long time and our team is working around the clock to achieve this. This is simply a huge success. But now it’s up to you to present ourselves properly to the world! So join in and stop moaning! Be great hosts and stand up for your hometown! And by that we mean everyone!

For the city marketing of Gelsenkirchen, one can only hope that it stays that way. Recently, Gelsenkirchen was in a worse light nationally and internationally. After a European Championship preliminary round match, English fans complained about the departure from Schalke: International European Championship fans mock Deutsche Bahn – “German efficiency? Forget everything.”