E.in 19-year-old man died after an argument with eight other people involved in the Gelsenkirchen district of Buer. According to the police, the dispute on Friday evening probably resulted in injuries from a knife.

According to initial findings, the 19-year-old died shortly after the argument from which he was seriously injured. Two other men involved, aged 19 and 20, were rushed to hospital with severe stab wounds.

According to witnesses, six people involved fled before the police arrived. The police cordoned off a large area of ​​the crime scene. The investigation continues.