“In laboratory diagnostics, the Covid products in particular give us the idea of ​​how in just a few months the diagnostic industry has been able to develop reliable tests. This is an example of how the technological evolution of sector expresses itself every day. This pandemic has given us many problems and has also made us understand that it will not be the last. The next challenges of the diagnostic industry are precisely being able to respond to the needs of early diagnosis and this applies to all pathologies : the sooner you diagnose and the sooner you cure, the sooner you heal, indeed, very often you don’t even get sick”. So the general manager of Confindustria medical devices, Fernanda Gellona, ​​on the sidelines of the event ‘Roche in Italy, three centuries of the future’, organized at the Maxxi in Rome to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Swiss company in our country.

“Companies – he points out – play an absolutely crucial role from this point of view, but in order to develop their innovations in the best way, they need an infrastructure made up of universities, hospitals and a country system that is welcoming to all ‘within rules. Unfortunately, we are not at this point in our country yet, but we have all the possibilities to become an international hub. We are working towards this”.