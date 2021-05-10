Russia is planning to deploy an analogue of American Disneyland. We are talking about a park on the territory of 54 hectares in Gelendzhik. Now the city authorities are developing the concept of the project and discussing it with Soyuzmultfilm, the chief architect of the city Yekaterina Semenova told Izvestia.

They plan to equip the new park on the territory of the city arboretum of Gelendzhik. It was created in the 1960s; from the early 2000s to 2008, the Admiral Vrungel amusement park functioned here. After its closure, the site remained abandoned.

“Now the city authorities are discussing the concept of a new park. Attracting a partner for theming is one of the priority scenarios. Today such a possibility is being discussed with the Soyuzmultfilm studio, – said Ekaterina Semenova.

Negotiations with Soyuzmultfilm about the project are at an early stage, the press service of the film studio told Izvestia. They noted that the discussion was initiated by the government of Gelendzhik. Soyuzmultfilm did not disclose the terms of cooperation on the new park.

According to a representative of the film studio, a similar park “Soyuzmultfilm” opened in Moscow at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements. Similar projects are being discussed with the authorities of the Perm Territory and Tatarstan.

The project may require up to 80 billion rubles of investment and pay off in 5-10 years, experts estimate.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Seven wonders of Gelendzhik: Russia will build its own Disneyland