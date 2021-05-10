José Márcio Felício, one of the founders of the First Command of the Capital (PCC), the most powerful criminal group in Brazil, with ramifications in other Latin American countries, died this monday for complications related to the coronavirus. He was 60 years old.

“Geleião”, as it was known in Brazil, accumulated several sentences and was admitted to a hospital of the prison system in Saint Paul since April 9, after catching COVID-19, according to the regional Penitentiary Administration Secretariat.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Brazilian prisons, which currently house some 700,000 people, have recorded the death of 176 inmates among the almost 52,500 infected by the virus, according to confirmed official data.

Geleião was admitted to a prison hospital for coronavirus on April 9. Photo: courtesy Istoé

Geleiao was serving a sentence in jail for more than 40 years for ordering the murder of police officers, among other crimes, including some committed within prison. He was one of the main promoters of the PCC.

Felício was the last of the founders of the criminal group that was still alive. And since the beginning of 2002 he had become an enemy of the faction he currently leads, according to the slogan. Folha de Sau Paulo, Marco Camacho “Marcola”.

History of the PCC

The criminal gang had its birth in 1993 in a prison in São Paulo. And he armed himself as to defend the inmates against police abuses.

However, it grew and became a sophisticated criminal organization that to this day controls many of the country’s prisons and is dedicated to the arms and drug trafficking, with connections even to the Italian mafia.

After a few years as one of the main leaders of the PCC, Felício was expelled in 2002. The change was produced by the leadership of the faction currently commanded by Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, alias “Marcola”, held in a maximum security prison.

Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, alias “Marcola” the current leader of the criminal movement. Photo: courtesy insightcrime.org

Since then, according to the Brazilian press, the leaders of the organization have tried to kill him.

In fact, before his transfer to the hospital to treat the coronavirus, Felício was in a prison to which all inmates are transferred threatened with death within the prison system, such as rapists and pedophiles.

According to the São Paulo morning, Felício even reached found another criminal faction called Third Command of the Capital (TCC) together with another of the former founders of the PCC who was assassinated in prison in 2006.

There were many years in which the PCC extended its criminal tentacles to practically all the Brazilian territory and it was also found that it has a settlement in Paraguay, where its leaders coordinate, also from prison, drug trafficking operations, weapons, assaults and murders, among other crimes.

With information from EFE

