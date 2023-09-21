John Berends, the king’s commissioner in Gelderland, resigns from his duties during the investigation into alleged misconduct by him. That reports Berends (CDA) on Thursday in a statement on the province’s website. The commissioner was discredited last weekend after newspaper reports The Gelderlander. By temporarily stepping down, Berends wants to “give every space for a thorough and independent investigation into the facts,” he writes in the statement.

Based on conversations with “more than ten” officials reported The Gelderlander Friday about the culture of fear that allegedly exists in the Gelderland provincial government. The king’s commissioner is said to be an important cause of the bad atmosphere. For example, the newspaper writes that Berends was guilty of verbal intimidation, gossip, bullying, and in some cases also of physically inappropriate behavior. In a response to the newspaper, the commissioner says he does not recognize the accusations. Against the NOS describes describes himself as someone who “firmly addresses employees about the quality offered”.

Berends says he has been in contact with outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge (Home Affairs, CDA) about the situation. In the short term, De Jonge will appoint an observer who will temporarily take over Berends’ duties, the commissioner said. Berends announced an independent investigation into his own behavior on Monday.