The King’s Commissioner in Gelderland, John Berends, calls for an independent investigation into the allegations of inappropriate behavior against him. He said this during a special meeting of the presidium on the subject, after publications in De Gelderlander about the alleged behavior of the commissioner. During his speech at the start of the meeting, Berends said that people should not allow themselves to be ‘hostage to images based on anonymous sources’.

“It was never the intention to play it to the man” and “it was never the intention to be in the news like this,” said King’s Commissioner John Berends this evening. The Gelderlander came up with the disclosure based on conversations with numerous civil servants and employees involved. Berends himself said during a scheduled meeting of all faction leaders that he did not recognize himself in the image that was painted about him.

Deputy Peter Drenth, responsible for personnel affairs, announced that hundreds of provincial employees attended an information meeting about the issue on Monday morning. Although there were also people who were surprised by the revelations, some were also happy that it had now come out. "So apparently something is going on."

Shocked

All parties are ‘shocked’ by the reports about the Gelderland King’s Commissioner and a number of his closest associates. There is talk of a culture of fear at the provincial government, with King’s Commissioner John Berends and his closest confidants in particular having to suffer. The picture is confirmed in a recent employee survey of the province of Gelderland, which was seen by De Gelderlander.

In his response, Berends states that he holds ‘strong views’ and ‘indeed does not hide these’. “It is top sport that must be delivered, without playing it on the individual. It has not been possible to transfer that feeling to everyone.”

Anonymous reports

He calls for a proper investigation into what exactly could be going on. "What integrity violations am I accused of?" He says he doesn't know. But he calls on everyone to rely on the facts and not on anonymous reports from officials. "Don't let yourself be held hostage by images from anonymous reports."

At the same time, the spokesperson for the political party BBB states that there were apparently civil servants who saw no other way out than to tell their story to the press. That shouldn’t happen.” There is widespread surprise that this is happening.

Surprise at quick explanation

GroenLinks and the SP call for proper protection of whistleblowers and, like other parties, also ask for an independent investigation. The spokesperson says he finds it remarkable that a statement was quickly issued from the province that there was no unsafe situation at the provincial government building, while the works council has a very different view on this.

The commissioner can remain in office for the time being. “Unless demonstrably bad things come out,” says the BBB spokesperson. Three investigations have been initiated: the cooperation of staff has increased enormously since the revelations, says Deputy Drenth.