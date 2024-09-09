CALTANISSETTA. Terrible murder in Gela. He kills his mother and turns himself in to the police to whom he confesses the crime. There were frequent arguments at home between Francesca Ferrigno, 62, and her firstborn son Filippo Tinnirello, 43, who this evening, at the height of yet another family argument, grabbed a knife and killed his mother.

The man, distraught, left the house and headed on foot to the nearby police station. Turning himself in, he tearfully recounted what had happened shortly before. In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Gela Territorial Department, who are investigating the incident, were already on site because they had been alerted by the neighbors. The Forensic team conducted surveys in the apartment where the tragedy occurred.