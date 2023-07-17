Gela, the catechist who abused a boy: requested indictment

From It freezes comes one bad story involving the Church. A man, catechist and animator of a parish, goes towards the process. The accusation is very heavy: sexual abuse of a 12 year old. The Prosecutor of Gela has requested the indictment. In 2022, the alleged victim testified in a different criminal case against another person. On the occasion she reported having suffered abuse since the age of 12 and for six more. According to what was reconstructed by the investigators on the basis of the first information provided by the alleged victim, the minor, while attending a church in Gela, would have met the trainer ten years older than him. The catechist – reads on Open – exploiting its educational role and reference in the parish environment, it would have induced to engage in sexual acts.



The young man would have informed of all the bishop of Piazza Armerina Rosario Gisana, which in turn was already been informed from another priest. “He stole his trust by virtue of the educational and reference role played in the parish, – reports the Prosecutor – he would have induced him to perform sexual acts, which occurred both in private which in the appurtenances of church“.

Read also: “Things to 3 in honor of the trinity”. Rupnik, does the Church cancel your works?

Read also: Marina Berlusconi: “Shameless judges. Dad also persecuted post mortem”

Subscribe to the newsletter

