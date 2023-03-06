Valorant, a very popular FPS for PC available since 2020, has made available to its users a large number of playable characters (the agents), but the roster does not seem to have closed with the twentieth.

In the last few hours, the presentation trailer of the twenty-first agent of Valorant has been made public: Gekko.

Gekko is represented to us as a youthful character, active on social media, passionate about skateboarding and, above all, capable of mastering the skills of 4 nice little creatures following him: Dizzy, Wingman, Thrash and Mosh.

As reported by the game’s official YouTube channel, Gekko will be available starting in Act 2 Episode 6. We also get a breakdown of his abilities.

Gekko’s 4 main shots will provide the support of the 4 aforementioned creatures: he will be able to blind his opponents or drop dangerous explosive grenades on them.

From the presentation trailer we also know that he is a friend of a character already known to fans of the title: Reyna. The presence of Gekko could therefore have interesting implications on the lore of the agents.

We remind you that Valorant is a title available on PC that offers 5vs5 fights on multiplayer servers. The game is downloadable on the Epic Games Store.