Highlights: Rajasthan Congress slams in protest against central agricultural laws

CM Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot appeared on a stage

Discussion in political corridors about the incident between the two

Jaipur



The Rajasthan Congress has also come out in full opposition to the Central Agricultural Laws. In support of the Kisan movement, a sit-in demonstration was organized by the Congress and the Gehlot government in Jaipur under the ‘Kisan Bachao Desh Bachao Abhiyan’. During this time, CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, who were called anti-polar, appeared on the same platform. Photographs of Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on a dais at a dharna on Shaheed Marg at Government Hostel in Jaipur have once again started a round of discussion in the political corridors. According to the information received, Sachin Pilot and CM met twice in the past 6 hours. During this, both of them exchanged each other with ease. Let me tell you that the first meeting of Sachin Pilot and CM Gehlot was held at the dharna site in support of farmers. At the same time, both shared a platform in the meeting of MLAs in the evening. It is believed that the distance between Gehlot and Pilot is probably being crossed by two visits in the same day. Both of them are forgetting their complaints. However, some media reports have also shown contradictory points about these ‘conversations with and between each other’. However, according to the photos, the two leaders were comfortable on the stage for 2 hours.

Sachin reached with supporters, gave message of solidarity

Let us tell you that after the political crisis, there have been frequent appearances between CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. During the political crisis, CM Gehlot has called the pilot very good and bad. Till now it is believed that Congress is divided into two groups in the state. Decentralization of power has taken place in the state Congress, but looking at the picture between the two veteran leaders of the state who joined the peasant movement on Sunday, it seems that gradually the situation between the two is becoming normal. Politicians here say that this picture between Gehlot and Pilot is political, at the moment it is too early to say anything. Let us tell you that the pilot reached here with his supporters and gave a message of solidarity here.

Even in the meeting of MLAs, Sachin sits on the side chair of Gehlot

An informal meeting of the legislature party was also held in the evening. In this too, Pilot-Gehlot shared the stage together. Gehlot instructed all the MLAs to go to their assembly constituencies for a week from January 5 and organize meetings in support of the farmers’ movement. According to the report, more pilot-backed MLAs were present in this meeting. However, the absence of former Food and Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena remained in the discussions here. Gehlot-Sachin along with PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi and Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Chaudhary were also present on the stage.

Gehlot said- Modi – Shah’s grief will come out

During the dharna demonstration by the Congress, Ashok Gehlot attacked the central government fiercely. Describing the central government as insensitive, Gehlot said that the farmers’ strike in the cold winter has been going on for 39 days. During this time 34 farmers have also died. But this is the culmination of the Central Government’s insensitivity. Gehlot said that there are millions of people in the country along with the farmers. The misgivings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon come out. Gehlot also praised the agitation for peace with the farmers and with brother fodder.