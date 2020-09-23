Highlights: The state government is showing seriousness regarding the recruitments in the state

Jaipur

With a view to vigorously fight the battle of Corona in Rajasthan, the process of continuous recruitment is continuing in the medical field of the state. Now the state government has given another big gift to the unemployed youth in the health sector. In fact, the Medical and Health Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Raghu Sharma has approved the recruitment for more than one thousand posts including 450 Ayurveda Medical Officers in the Department of Ayurveda and Indian Medicine.

Sent request to Rajasthan Public Service Commission

Let us tell you that a request has been sent to Rajasthan Public Service Commission on behalf of Minister Raghu Sharma for the posts of Medical Officer, Nurse-Compounder and other posts in Ayurveda Department.

Under this, recruitment of 13 posts of Professor and 33 posts of Yoga and Naturopathy Officer will also be done in Udaipur Ayurved College. Dr. Sharma says that the recruitment process for the posts will start soon.

Important role of Ayurveda department in corona transition period

Dr. Sharma said that the Department of Ayurveda and Indian Medicine has played an important role in the corona transition period. The department has contributed significantly to the prevention of corona infection. After new recruits in the department, its efficiency will increase which will directly benefit the common man.

CHO recruitment applications till 23 September

Online application can be made on September 23 for the contractual recruitment of Community Health Officer in the state. According to Naresh Kumar Thakral, director of the National Health Mission, the applicant can apply till 11.59 on the night of 23 September.