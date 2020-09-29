Highlights: There is opposition to the agricultural ordinances being brought by the central government in the country

Other opposition parties including Congress are opposing the central government

Fear of MSP being feared by new laws

Congress asked all its state governments to enact laws against it

In Rajasthan, the government is now preparing to bring a bill against agricultural laws.

Jaipur

There is a protest all over the Kisan Bill brought by the Central Government across the country. Out of the three farmer bills passed in the Lok Sabha, now two bills have also been approved in Rajya Sabha. But still farmers of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are continuously opposing it. Along with the farmers, many opposition parties including Congress are calling these bills cheating farmers. For this bill not to apply in the country, Congress has now asked all its state governments to bring laws against these ordinances. The Rajasthan Congress and the state government have intensified the exercise on agricultural bills.

Memorandum submitted to the governor

Opposing the agricultural law in the state, where CM Ashok Gehlot and other leaders are constantly making statements against the Center. At the same time, CM Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasara have submitted a memorandum to the Governor against the agricultural laws of the Center. At the same time, the Congress is now preparing to bring a law against it in the state assembly.

Jairam Ramesh said – State reject law

In this case, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that the state government has the right under Article 254 (2) to reject the central laws that interfere with their jurisdiction.

Sachin Pilot also said – Agriculture bill will not be implemented in Rajasthan

In this case, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has also given a statement in the media. Sachin Pilot, opposing the Agriculture Act of the Central Government, has described it as harmful for the farmers. Pilot says that this law will eliminate mandis. How the farmer will go to Mumbai and Delhi and sell his produce. The biggest thing is that it does not mention MSP for farmers.