The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan, taking a major decision for sportspersons on Monday, has increased the amount of the reward for those who won medals in international games like Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth by 4 times. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the Rajasthan government has taken an important decision to increase the prize money given to the sportspersons of the state who have brought the name of Rajasthan.Giving information on the tweet, Chief Minister Gehlot has said that the amount of Rs 75 lakh given for winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games will be increased to Rs 3 crore, the amount given for winning the silver medal will be increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore and bronze It has been approved to increase the amount given for winning the medal from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. One crore.

In tweeting three together, CM Gehlot has written that the amount given to the players of the state increased from Rs. 30 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore for winning the gold medal in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, and increased the prize money from Rs. Lakh rupees, it has been decided to increase the amount given for winning bronze medal from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.