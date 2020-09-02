Highlights: The state government is scared of the solidarity of the Gujjars!

Alert issued by the arrival of the chief of the national army chief Gujjar in Bansur.

Police alerted by the arrival of the chief Gurjar.

The government deployed a police force in the district.

Kulwinder, son of Chief Gurjar, taken into police custody.

Police blockade started in the roads leading to Bansur to stop the chief Gurjar.

Alwar. In the Alwar district of Rajasthan, on Wednesday, the head of the national army chief, Gurjar, in the state of Ganjar Samaj in Bansur, the dispute between the Gehlot-pilots is once again in discussion. The chief was here to participate in a special program on the solidarity of the Gurjar community and to stop it, the Ashok Gehlot government deployed a police force at Chappa-chap in Alwar district. Even after this, the chief reached Gurjar and gave a strong message to his opponents through a video.

Crime Story: 3 daughters-in-law killed the mother-in-law, hanged the dead body

Stir among the MLAs of Gurjar society

After the Gehlot and Pilot dispute in the state, the solidarity of Gurjars has led to panic among the state government and the MLAs of Gurjar society. The arrival of Chief Gurjar in Bansur triggered a police alert at the behest of the state government and a police force was deployed in the district. It is worth mentioning that the chief Gurjar has contested assembly elections from Bansur in the past and he has a place in Gurjar society. After that Shakuntala Rawat has been elected MLA from Bansur for two consecutive terms.

College-loving couple ran away and got married, now for protection

Police alert under the pressure of MLA, instructions to stop the head

Seeing the anger of the Gurjars, the chief Gurjar is now back in Bansur to make his way. In fact, former President Pranab Mukherjee was held at Bansur on behalf of the Gurjar Samaj and the unit of Pathik Sena Rajasthan in Bansur in Alwar district. After the information about the arrival of the chief Gurjar, local MLA Shakuntala Rawat pressurized the government to stop the chief Gurjar. And speaking of deteriorating law and order, the state government alerted the Bhiwadi police and instructed to stop the chief Gurjar.

Bodies of lover couple found in suspicious condition, police engaged in solving the mystery

Gurjar’s son stopped, detained

During this period, Kulwinder Singh, the son of the chief Gurjar and the district head of Meerut, was stopped at Shahjahanpur. Shipped back after 3 hours. During this, the heavy police stationed on the highway. Seeing the alert of the police before the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, Gurjar Bansur, the President of Pathik Sena reached Alwar’s Behror and released the video saying that he has arrived on the land of Rajasthan in Behror.

MLA Hoodla raided Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena

Called three times at the police station

State President of Pathik Sena, Major Jagdish Sood, while accusing Bansur MLA Shakuntala Rawat, said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken action at the behest of Shakuntala Rawat. The government was afraid of the national chief of the army army, Mukesh Gurjar, and the entire police department and administration have been deployed to stop him. This has caused a huge revenue loss to the government. Sood said that he too was called three times at the police station and told him that only the tribute program was kept. Apart from this, no law and order and Kovid-19 will be violated, but in spite of this the administration is adopting dogma.

video: Former minister and BJP MLA slipped tongue

Police officer’s statement

DSP Neemrana Lokesh Meena said that the blockade has been done regarding routine law and order. On the question of detaining Meerut district chief, he said that he has not taken anyone into custody, all the people are being interrogated and interrogated. He said that some head of Bansur was the matter of Gurjar’s meeting, the Bansur administration is taking action. We have nothing to do with the blockade here. He said that there has been no mistreatment of Kulwinder, the district head of Meerut. On the question of keeping him in police custody for two and a half hours, he said that he has not been taken into custody, only he has been questioned.

Viral Video: Police beat up ABVP workers in Bhilwara