In the state where corona infection is increasing rapidly. At the same time, its dangers are also increasing continuously in the state. Keeping this in mind, now the seriousness of the state government is also increasing. The state government is constantly announcing new strategies to reduce the risk of corona in Rajasthan. However, in this state, Corona figures are constantly setting new records. Recently, two major decisions have been taken by the state government on the instructions of CM Gehlot.

Medical services for Corona infected in 30 minutes

The helpline service launched on the initiative of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (cm ashok gehlot) has been tried to provide great relief to 181 corona patients. The special thing is that this 24-hour war room is being decided to provide medical facilities to the corona infected in just 30 minutes. According to Medical Minister Raghu Sharma, through this war room and the district level war room related to it, all the problems of the corona patient or their family will be resolved in a maximum of 30 minutes. He said that in the state-level war room, the list of the names of employees and officers posted in all the district war rooms of the state and mobile numbers will be available.

Instructions to increase the number of beds given oxygen

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed to increase the number of beds containing oxygenated, ICU and ventilators in view of the state of Kovid-19 infection in the state. He said that the state government will not put any shortage in preventing corona infection in the state by better management of resources. Gehlot took this decision in the Kovid-19 review meeting held on Monday night.