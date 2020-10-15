Highlights: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of the Education Department

These teachers will be recruited after the REIT exam

In the budget speech for the year 2020-21, the recruitment of a total of 53 thousand posts was announced.

Of these 41 thousand posts are of Education Department

The education department had sent a proposal to the finance department regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers

Jaipur

There is a great news for teachers in the state during the Corona period. Here the state government has announced a big gift for unemployed youth. Now, after the completion of REIT (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers) in the state, 31 thousand third grade teachers will be recruited. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved this proposal of the Education Department. Let us tell you that in the budget speech of the year 2020-21, Gehlot had announced the recruitment of a total of 53 thousand posts. Of these 41 thousand posts are from the Education Department.

881.61 crore burden will come on the government

Let us tell you that a proposal was sent by the Education Department to the Finance Department, on which the Chief Minister has stamped his seal. PCC Chief and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the proposal regarding the recruitment of 31 thousand third grade teachers has been approved. Now the examination will be conducted soon after the release of Reit. Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of 881.61 crore on the state government for 2 years in the probation period and Rs 1717.40 crore per year thereafter. At the same time, relief to millions of unemployed will be a big relief.

Apart from this, the decision was also taken regarding these subjects.

Let us tell you that in the state where 31 thousand third grade teachers have been given relief. On the other hand, the government has also approved the creation of 2489 temporary posts in 282 graded government secondary schools. These include 104 posts of Headmaster, 1692 of Senior Teacher, 411 of Teacher and 282 posts of Junior Assistant. Under this, 27 new posts will also be created for 3 units of SOG and 17 posts of Junior Accountant for District Legal Services Authorities.