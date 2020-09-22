Highlights: Junior Assistant Recruitment Examination-2018, increased posts for candidates deprived of selection

603 additional posts will be created

CM Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal

The matter came to the notice of CM in a meeting of personnel department

Instructions given to select eligible candidates deprived of appointment and appointment

Jaipur

In the Corona period, Rajasthan Government has taken a special decision to give job to youth in Rajasthan (Rajasthan corona update). Due to this, the youth who were denied selection in the post of Junior Assistant have got the opportunity to try their luck once again. In fact, the state government has decided to create 603 additional posts for the candidates who are not selected in the Junior Assistant Recruitment Examination-2018. CM Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal.

The matter came to the notice of the personnel department meeting

Let us tell you that since the political crisis in the state is over, CM Gehlot is constantly taking a review meeting of various departments. Recently, a meeting of the Personnel Department was also held by CM Gehlot, during which the matter came to his notice. Therefore, after brainstorming on this, he instructed the eligible candidates who were deprived of selection and selected and given appointment.

Posts will be created in all categories

According to the information received, approval has been given to create posts in order. These include 345 general category, 223 OBC and 35 ST posts. Let us tell you that so far 10,688 candidates have been appointed against 10,763 vacant posts in non-scheduled areas, 722 against 1278 vacant posts in scheduled areas, total 11,410 candidates have been appointed.

There was a shortage in posts

According to the information received, in the revised sense of this recruitment, the posts of general, OBC and ST sections were reduced from the advertised posts. According to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, the results were issued and the applications were also verified. Let us tell you that during the meeting a few days ago, CM Gehlot has given this instruction, all the recruitment should be on time.