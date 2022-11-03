The actress and comedian attacked the competitor Marco Bellavia considering him the real loser of this edition of the reality show.

Gegia has abandoned the house of the Big Brother Vip for a few weeks. Already at home, the Italian actress and comedian had shown that she didn’t mince words about her, always expressing her opinion of her, sometimes pungent.

Interviewed by Pipol house, Gegia had her say on the experience at home. It is impossible not to return to the subject as well Marco Bellavia and in this case Gegia did not use honey words.

Source: web

“Why did I write ‘I forgive him’? It was ironic! The loser of this edition is Marco Bellavia, he made us make a figure of m *** aa all in there, the truth will come out. In my opinion he is the loser, I’m honest, the truth will come out. We all did our best in there for him “ – her words.

According to her the story Bellavia ruined his home adventure. “The Marco Bellavia case has ruined me. It is true that I have two degrees, one in literature and one in psychology, but I graduated at forty, I took those degrees because they were interested in me as studies, initially I didn’t even want to do the exams, they were things that interested me . I am not a psychologist I did not complete the five years of specialization in psychotherapy, I was enrolled in the register only this year “.

Because he agreed to participate in the Big Brother Vip? “Because Alfonso Signorini called me and they don’t say no to Signorini, Canale 5, Endemol. If I went back I would not say to Marco Bellavia ‘you are not well!’. I have always been a good person and I came out of there with the comments that gave me the bull. I cried. I had to turn off Instagram comments “ – the admission of Gegia.

Finally, according to her, the worst character in the house is Wilma. “Wilma Goich: she is bad, but she has always been bad, I have always known her”.