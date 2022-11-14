Nvidia has announced a new RTX Daydedicated to the launch of its new GPU, the GeForce RTX 4080. It all translates into some dedicated eventsorganized with its partners for the launch day, Wednesday, November 16, 2022. So, anyone who wants to touch a € 1,479 card can do so.

“NVIDIA is always at the forefront when it comes to engaging gamers to make them feel an integral part of the GeForce experience thanks to a 360 ° ecosystem that is unparalleled, technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 and a wide range of products that meet all needs. ” There will be several ways to see and touch the news: “It will be a unique opportunity, where visitors will be among the first to take home a GeForce RTX 4080 and watch an assembly activity live at the AK store. Informatica Esport Palace, Via Giosuè Carducci, 4 – Bergamo Here the custom models available for purchase will be from MSI, ASUS, PNY, INNO3D.

At the Drako Milan Shop – in Viale Abruzzi, 48 in Milan – instead, the GeForce RTX 4080 will be tested live, to discover all its potential before buying it. The custom models available will be MSI, ASUS, KFA2.

The third store involved will be that of the partner Next-Milan Shop in Via Procaccini, ang. Via Tartaglia in Milan, with the following custom models available for purchase: ZOTAC, ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte. “

In short, if you want to participate, now you know how and where to go.