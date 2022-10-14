Nvidia announced the release date officer of the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB: the November 16, 2022. So it will come about a month after the GeForce RTX 4090, which currently seems to be doing very well, despite the stratospheric price.

The announcement of the launch day of the 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 was given at the same time as that of the change of name of the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080, with relative delay in the arrival on the market.

The GeForce RTX 4080 will arrive on November 16, 2022

It is worth remembering the prices of the new GPUs: the GeForce RTX 4090 costs a basic € 1,949, the 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 will cost € 1,469 instead. When available, the 12GB GeForce RTX 4080, or whatever it will be called, will have a minimum price of € 1,099.

Since we are here, we also remind you to read our review of the GeForce RTX 4090, the best performing video game card among those currently on the market.