Nvidia has released a new GeForce Game Ready Driver for the new GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card. This driver will enable GeForce RTX-equipped gamers to experience the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a narrative-driven stealth action-adventure from Daedalic Entertainment, creators of Deponia. This new driver is able to unlock the full potential of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, available today starting at 449 euros. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti delivers top-notch performance for gamers and content creators, at 1080p resolution at 100 frames per second with ray tracing and DLSS 3 enabled. Based on the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4060 Ti offers a deep generational leap in performance and efficiency and also supports DLSS 3, an artificial intelligence-based performance multiplier. DLSS 3 relies on AI-accelerated super-resolution techniques to deliver higher image quality and up to four times the performance of brute-force rendering.