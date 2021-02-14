Barely a month has passed since NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 3060, and the interest it has generated is more than understandable. Do not forget that we are talking about a graphics card that, for an NVIDIA recommended price of 329 euros, It equates in performance to the GeForce RTX 2080, the top of the range of the previous generation, and whose starting price was 849 euros. Thus, it is understandable that many users are wanting to get one.

It is not easy, however, to buy a GeForce RTX 3060. It is well known the interest these cards arouse among cybercurrency miners, and that the RTX 30 series has proven to be so effective that ethereum farms are even being created with laptops that have the Mobile version of them. And if miners find it profitable to acquire the rest of the hardware for each laptop, it is not difficult to imagine the interest they have in desktop versions of them.

To this must be added that, although to a lesser extent than is happening with new generation video consoles, there is also a reseller market who buy graphics cards like the GeForce RTX 3060 to immediately put it on sale at a higher price.

And if this were not enough, according to report today VideoCardZ some retailers have decided to join the list of those who have chosen to take advantage of market circumstances, thus joining the common front against users, who just want to be able to get a latest generation graphics card for their personal computers. Something that goes against the policies of NVIDIA, which marked the price of 329 euros for the RTX 3060, hoping that the official distribution channel would respect this price policy.

Thus, for example, the Polish retailer Proshop, with a presence in several countries on the continent, has multiple versions of the GeForce RTX 3060 listed for prices starting at 2,799 zł (the Polish currency), 622.35 euros at the current exchange rate, a price that is 189% of that recommended by NVIDIA for this graphics card. A price to pre-buy an RTX 3060 well, remember, the first units will not be distributed until the 25th of this month.

NVIDIA tries to avoid these types of actions, its policy is that at least the first units of its graphics cards are sold for the recommended prices. The problem is that, as reported in that article, some retailers are resorting to canceling orders that had been placed for the NVIDIA recommended price, forcing customers to have to re-reserve the RTX 3060, this time with inflated prices.