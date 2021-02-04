The GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile is NVIDIA’s flagship graphics card for next-gen gaming laptops in the mid-range range. When the presentation of such a graphical solution occurred, the green giant said that “It was 30% more powerful than the PS5 GPU”, a very interesting statement that, thanks to Hardware Unboxed, we have been able to contextualize correctly.

Before getting into the subject, I want to talk with you about a very important issue that we must take into account whenever we talk about graphics cards for laptops. This type of component can never offer the same level of performance as the desktop versions, with few exceptions, due to a very simple matter: the limits that exist at the level of consumption, power and heat generated.

You will understand with an example. Think of the RTX 3080 for desktop, we are talking about a graphics card that has a huge size, integrates a very powerful cooling system and registers a consumption of 320 watts. Now I ask you a question, do you think it would be possible to transform that graphics card into a version for laptops with a consumption of 130 watts maintaining the same level of performance? The answer is obvious, no.

Developing a high-performance graphics solution for laptops is very difficult because, as we have said, important constraints need to be addressed both in terms of food and consumption and heat generated. In the example we have given above, the RTX 3080 Mobile reduces consumption to 130 watts, that is, it consumes 190 watts less than the desktop version. With this in mind, it is easy to understand why the performance of the mobile version can never be at the same level as the desktop version.

GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile – Balanced Power

We have a clear foundation that allows us to understand the limitations faced by the Mobile versions of the GeForce RTX 30 series, but this is not to say that said series cannot offer a high level of performance.

NVIDIA has been very good at playing its cards adjust consumption and specifications in its new graphics generation, something that we already saw in our analysis dedicated to the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17, which mounts an RTX 3070 Mobile, and thanks to the tensor cores, and the RT cores, it has managed to create value beyond gross power. , resorting to specialization.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile has a base very similar to the desktop version, since NVIDIA has maintained a very high shader count that allows it to be even a little higher than the GeForce RTX 3060, although the working frequencies that it can sustain are lower, due to thermal limitations. and consumption to which we referred previously.

Before going to see the results that Hardware Unboxed has obtained, we are going to review the Specifications of the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile and GeForce RTX 3060, so that you have all your keys at hand.

GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile

Graphic core GA106.

3,840 shaders at 1,283 MHz-1,703 MHz.

120 texturing units.

64 raster units.

120 tensor cores.

30 RT cores.

10.94 TFLOPs of power in FP32.

192-bit memory bus.

6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

TDP 60-115 watts (130 watts on some laptops).

GeForce RTX 3060

Graphic core GA106 at 8 nm.

3,584 shaders at 1,320 MHz-1,777 MHz.

112 texturing units.

64 raster units.

112 tensor cores.

28 RT cores.

13.20 TFLOPs of power in FP32.

12 GB of GDDR6 at 15 GHz.

192-bit bus.

170 watt TDP.

Requires a 12-pin connector and a 450-watt supply.

Taking a look at the comparison, it is clear that the difference between an 80-95 watt GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile and the 115-130 watt version can be huge. In Metro Exodus, for example, the former achieves averages of 71.2 FPS, with a minimum of 58.8 FPS. The 115-130 watt model achieves averages of 92.5 FPS, and lows of 69.9 FPS.

The differences are not equally great in all games, in fact we can see that in titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, which is less demanding at the GPU level, the 80-95 watt version manages to outperform the model with the higher TDP. I think this is due to the resolution (1080p, higher impact of the CPU in this game) and the Dynamic Boost 2.0 system, which optimally adjusts the TDP between the CPU and GPU, distributing it according to the needs of each load of work.

Other more demanding titles at the GPU level, such as Cyberpunk 2077, confirm a clear superiority in favor of the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile from 115-130 watts, since it achieves averages of 52.9 FPS, while the 80-95 watt version is averaging 45.5 FPS.

Going into the average results, we see that the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile from 80-95 watts is 19% more powerful than the RTX 2060 Mobile of 90 watts, and 22% more powerful in its version of 115-130 watts compared to the RTX 2060 Mobile of 115 watts. The 80-95 watt GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile ties in with the 90 watt RTX 2070 Super.

If we compare both versions, 115-130 watt GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile is on average 11% more powerful than 80-95 watt version. The latter is also 72% more powerful than the 6GB GTX 1060 in its 90-watt version. If you wonder what desktop graphics card the GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile would be equivalent to, the answer is simple, it would be between the RTX 2070 and the RTX 2070 Super.

Of all the comparison, the most powerful model is the RTX 2080 Super with 200 watt TDP, something perfectly understandable, since as we see it has a much higher TDP than the rest of the models, which means that it consumes more and generates more heat.

It is clear that you cannot have everything, and that a laptop imposes insurmountable limitations in terms of space, power and heat dissipation, but despite that, the sector has managed to advance, and we have reached a level where it is possible to play with a laptop by activating ray tracing in next-generation games, thanks to the RT cores, and enjoy our favorite titles in 4K resolutions without problems thanks to the DLSS 2.0 technology.