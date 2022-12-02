Hardware Unboxed released the first review of the new GPU GeForce RTX 3060 8GBexpressing a extremely negative opinionespecially in relation to the older model with 12GB of VRAM.

According to the analysis, the GeForce RTX 3060 8GB would be up to 35% slower of the other model, even if it costs the same amount. So we have lower performance and no savings. Perhaps you begin to understand why Nvidia has launched this GPU on the sly, that is, without the marketing fanfare.

The tests carried out show that the 8GB model pays a lot compared to the 12GB model at 1080p, losing with all the games. Let’s take for example Dying Light 2 which runs at 1080p with high detail at an average of 51fps on the 8GB model and 69fps on the 12GB one. Just to say, with the same settings Intel Arc A770 reaches 85fps. Halo Infinite, on the other hand, at 1080p with ultra details has 21% lower performance on the new version of the 3060. Despite this, the saving is nil. For example, Newegg’s GPU solution costs $359, just like the 12GB model.

It is worth pointing out that the performance gap it’s not only due to the 4GB less VRAM, but also to other production choices. Both use the GA104 with 3,584 shaders and are officially clocked at 1,777MHz, but the new model’s memory runs on a 128-bit bus, where the 12GB model used a 192-bit bus. Consequently, the total bandwidth in the new model drops to 224GB/s against the 360GB/s of the old one. Finally, the 12GB model has 50% more L2 cache.

It should also be underlined how Nvidia continues in its confusing approachlaunching a new tab inferior to the old one with the similar name and same price.